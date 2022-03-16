ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanco County, TX

Blanco County wildfire now 100% contained after growing to 1,456 acres

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTsjN_0egPFeHv00

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A fire that broke out Sunday in Blanco County west of Johnson City near Ranch Road 2721 is now 100% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service .

In a final update on social media Tuesday night, the forest service said the Buddy Fire grew to a total of 1,456 acres.

PAST STORY: Buddy Fire in Blanco County now 90% contained, 1,325 acres burned

Air resources were utilized to help ground crews with stopping the fire’s spread, according to earlier updates from the forest service.

On Monday, a helicopter was used to drop water on hotspots while crews on the ground patrolled the area and worked to improve containment lines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnson City, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Blanco County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Containment#Texas A M#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KXAN

Neighbors place 100 ‘slow down’ signs along Oltorf in south Austin

The new signage went up earlier this week between South First Street and South Lamar Boulevard thanks to a neighborhood initiative led by Janet Mash. She said she sought to do something about people driving too fast on Oltorf after the driver of an SUV struck her 19-year-old son while riding his bicycle last year and then left the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy