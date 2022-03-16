Blanco County wildfire now 100% contained after growing to 1,456 acres

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A fire that broke out Sunday in Blanco County west of Johnson City near Ranch Road 2721 is now 100% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service .

In a final update on social media Tuesday night, the forest service said the Buddy Fire grew to a total of 1,456 acres.

Air resources were utilized to help ground crews with stopping the fire’s spread, according to earlier updates from the forest service.

On Monday, a helicopter was used to drop water on hotspots while crews on the ground patrolled the area and worked to improve containment lines.

