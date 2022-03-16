Nashville woman urging for domestic violence awareness after mother strangled by ex-boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police respond to a domestic violence call every twenty minutes. The number hits close to home for those close to one Nashville family.

Elois McCormicks daughter, Latasha Johnson, is still in shock. While on vacation in Florida, she received a call from a friend telling her she needed to come home as fast as possible. Johnson said, at the time, she had no idea what had happened until the friend on the phone said her mother was dead.

“It was a joke, it wasn’t real. I just didn’t believe that she was gone,” remembered Johnson, as she thought back to her initial reaction. “I was just devastated.”

On Monday, police arrested Jimmy Davidson Jr. and charged him with criminal homicide in the death of his girlfriend McCormick. According to Metro police, Davidson Jr, 58, went to General Hospital Friday night and told staff there, that McCormick was inside the apartment unconscious and needed medical attention. The hospital staff called the police.

“I was sick, I was sick. I couldn’t believe that someone would treat her like that. This is my mom, I’m supposed to be there every step of the way. I’m her only daughter, so of course, I’m going to do whatever I need to do to protect my mother,” said Johnson.

Johnson explained her mother and Davidson Jr. had been dating for a while, but she expressed her dislike for Davidson Jr. early in the relationship.

When police arrived at McCormick’s apartment, located on Jackson Street, they found McCormick lying by the front door dead, with bruises to her face, neck and jaw.

“Never, never, never, did I think that ever. I mean that’s cruel, to me that’s overkill,” said Johnson when asked if she ever thought her mother’s relationship would lead to death.

Now, Johnson likes to remember the good things about her mother, who is often called “friend”, while others referred to her as “Mickey.” In her fanny pack, Johnson carries her mother’s bible, as a reminder of how faithful her mother was.

Tennessee ranks 10th in the nation for the number of women killed by men. It’s a statistic Johnson is hoping to now highlight.

“Let’s do something to stop it. You know, I don’t want anyone to feel how I feel right now. Child, adult, anybody. Her mothers’ 89 years old, and she’s grieving through a lot in her life, and it shouldn’t have ended this way,” explained Johnson. “Keep fighting, keep fighting. My mom has gone through a lot in her life, and it shouldn’t have ended this way.”

The family has planned a vigil held in McCormick’s honor. It will take place outside of the Jackson Street Apartment complex where she lived, Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any form of domestic violence, you are not alone. You can call or text the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 800-799-7233, 24 hours a day.

