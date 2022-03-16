ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County plans to send ballistic vests to Ukraine

By Marco Torrez
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Relief efforts continue here at home, with local law enforcement stepping up to provide supplies for those fighting in Ukraine.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it will be donating 68 decommissioned bullet proof vests to the county that’s been gathering these vests from across Kern from law enforcement to send to the people of Ukraine.

The announcement, Kern planning to provide supplies to Ukraine was made by Supervisor Mike Maggard during the Board of Supervisor’s meeting. Maggard said Bakersfield City Council wants to unite with the county to help those fighting for their lives in Ukraine.

“The difficulty we’re reaching is how do we get them there,” Supervisor Mike Maggard said. “Do we put them in a shipping container.. but then you don’t know where they’ll be when they get unloaded from the container. A number of inquiries are being made at the same time.”

As the county and city figure out how to get the vests to Ukraine, local support is already coming in from law enforcement.

“So from the sheriff’s office we have approximately 68 ballistic vests that we have set aside and we’re just waiting for the next steps from the county administrative office,” Chief Deputy Sheriff Larry McCurtain with Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bakersfield Police Department was contacted to donate their decommissioned vests. The department said they are going through their inventory and if they will make a donation.

People shouldn’t be worried about the vests, law enforcement will still be protected.

“Our officers are still protected and it doesn’t impact the safety of our community,” McCurtain said. “This is equipment that would otherwise be destroyed. There is a shelf life and a manufacture warranty and after that warranty expires we replace these ballistic protective vests for our staff.”

