ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Wisconsin lawmaker hopes to replace closed Green Bay gas pipeline

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncS63_0egPErPV00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — A once bustling method of fuel transportation, Northeast Wisconsin's only gas pipeline still sits inactive after over five years since it was shut down.

Now, Republican State Senator Roger Roth says it's a priority to get it reopened.

"This is something we've been leading the charge on since the moment this pipe closed six years ago," he said.

The 60-plus-year-old West Shore pipeline runs from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Roth says corrosion and leaks have left it beyond fixing. But the Appleton-based lawmaker says he's beginning to reach out to stakeholders to see what can be done to replace the pipe.

"I know the economics didn't make sense six years ago, but certainly they do now when we're approaching $5 a gallon gas," he said.

Roth plans to meet with anyone who would have interest, including producers, users and pipeline owners.

"[There are] 1.2 million people relying on fuel being trucked in across Wisconsin," he said. "This is untenable. This is not a sustainable thing for our economic and energy security here in Northeast Wisconsin."

According to AAA, the time it takes to truck gas from a distribution center can impact costs at the pump. The next closest pipeline terminal to Green Bay is located in Waupun.

"It seems like a very siloed solution when we should be thinking more comprehensively about how to tackle this issue," Democratic State Representative Kristina Shelton said.

The West Shore pipeline spilled over 50,000 gallons of gas in the Town of Jackson back in 2012. Shelton says it's time to move forward.

"Green Bay is also uniquely positioned as well to take on projects that would advance us into the next 10 to 15 years to position ourselves for climate resiliency and climate change and green infrastructure and green energy," she said.

The Green Bay lawmaker says a $3.8 billion state surplus can alleviate increased gas prices.

"That budget surplus that we have right now is the number one way that we could be offsetting rising costs for all Wisconsinites," Shelton said.

There is no set timeline on when the pipeline could reopen. Roth says he still needs to meet with stakeholders before it can move forward.

When it's active, the Port of Green Bay still brings in almost 400,000 tons of petroleum products.

Comments / 3

Den Gravere
2d ago

it's one thing if the left simply wanted to save our reserves for when the world's supply is dwindling but it's not. It's a flat out agenda move, intended to move the US into a future were not nearly prepared for and no sign that we might be anytime soon.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Green Bay, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Waupun, WI
Green Bay, WI
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
Green Bay, WI
Business
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Georgia-Pacific to close Green Bay Day Street Mill over the next 18 months

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Georgia-Pacific announced its plan to close the Green Bay Day Street Mill in the Fall of 2023. A release from the company says employees were notified Wednesday of the decision to shut down over the next 18 months. According to Public Affairs Manager Mike Kawleski, tissue manufacturing at the mill will end in May, whereas other parts of the site will cease operations in September. The Day Street location will make napkins until the Fall of next year.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Roth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Infrastructure#Gas Pipeline#Green Energy#Nbc 26#Republican#Aaa#Democratic
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy