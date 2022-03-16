ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Glendale School District investigated for alleged abuse

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOQLy_0egPE96800

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Glendale School District is under investigation for alleged teacher abuse within their life skills classroom.

Multiple parents of the life skills class have come to the board expressing concerns about their children being put in a restraint high chair for behavior purposes. Under Pennsylvania law, it is illegal to use forms of restraint against a child unless they present a danger to other students and employees.

Kimberly Capenos, Chairperson for IU8 Right to Education Task Force, represents the parents from the class. She said that these chairs were not used for their normal purposes.

“These chairs were being used not for the purpose the chairs were supposed to be used for,” Capenos said. “These chairs are being used for behaviors, and they’re being used for a long period of time. That a great concern to the parents to find out that their child was being illegally restrained in school.”

Charges against Bellwood Antis parents dropped

Students within the life skills class have disabilities that limit their movement or verbal abilities. Disabilities include cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome, and tuberous sclerosis. Since the school district is small, these students are combined into one class.

According to Capenos, seven chairs were used between the upper and lower schools. It is alleged that these restraints have been going on since 2019. Capenos was brought in by parents back in January. In the January meeting, the parents asked for cameras in classrooms to monitor what’s happening.

“They wanted to know what was happening,” Capenos said. “How their children were being treated? They wanted transparency on the part of the school about what they were going to do about it. Many parents feel that has not happened at all.”

Capenos said that the lack of transparency is the primary reason behind most parents’ frustration. According to Capenos, they are unaware of the state of the investigation. They want to understand what steps are being taken to reassure them that this won’t happen again.

Ex-Mayor shoots at Pokemon Players at local food bank

“The investigations are still going, and they’re not telling them what’s going on with the investigation,” Capenos said. “They’re not letting them know the findings of the investigation. More importantly, what’s going to happen in the future. What steps are they taking to make sure these classrooms are top of the line, following the law, and the best for these kiddos.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

The board did not mention any comment about the investigation. According to Capenos, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Bellefonte School to launch potential rebrand survey

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte Area School District is taking additional steps toward potentially rebranding its name and mascot image. The district branding committee is launching a survey to get community input on a potential change. This follows the January decision from the School Board to rescind their decision to remove the use of […]
WTAJ

Cambria County man accused of forging election petition signatures

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The brother of a candidate for Sheriff in the 2021 Cambria County Democratic Primary Election is now charged with forging election petition signatures. James Moss, 65, of Saint Michael, faces misdemeanor charges that include forgery after a state police investigation, according to court documents filed in the case. Investigators interviewed […]
WTAJ

‘Human Capital’ New documents shed light on Johnstown refugee plan

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Documents pertaining to a local nonprofit’s plan to relocate refugees in Cambria County were obtained by state officials following criticism and concerns from residents. Representative Frank Burns released a statement Wednesday highlighting specific elements of the documents that include meeting agendas and minutes from Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025. Burns said the documents […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

SCASD to drop mask mandate, to hold work session for public

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District (SCASD) is making mask-wearing optional starting on Monday, March 21, Superintendent Bob O’Donnell announced. The change comes one week ahead of SCASD’s original plan. They said they feel safe making the shift sooner as Centre County’s COVID-19 community level is low and that conditions […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cambria County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Cambria County, PA
Education
City
Bellwood, PA
WTAJ

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Union advocates about child welfare worker shortage

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Allies and workers of the Cambria County Children and Youth Services department plan to speak at Wednesday’s commissioner meeting about the ongoing worker crisis. Staffing within the department is now below 50% capacity. Workers first initiated these grievances back in November through a written proposal but have seen no response from […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vision Together 2025 in Johnstown under the microscope

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Vision 2025 is a volunteer-based organization that has created a vision around bettering the Johnstown region is under the microscope. According to a press release from State Representative Frank Burns office, “After analyzing a trove of new documents that include a “human capital plan” crafted and put in motion by Vision […]
WTAJ

1 hospitalized in late-night Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Johnstown Thursday night into Friday morning, according to emergency dispatch. The call came in just before 12:30 a.m. for a shooting n the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in the city. Upon arrival, EMS took one victim to Conemaugh […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#K12#Glendale School District
WTAJ

Man who killed guest at cabin acted in self-defense, DA says

FRANKLIN, Pa. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a guest at his cabin in Pennsylvania nine times did so out of self-defense, a county district attorney has determined while pushing back against criticism that the investigation lacked transparency. Evidence from the case supported witness accounts that Peter Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was shot early […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County will use employment agency for hiring

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- The Blair County Commissioners approved Thursday to move forward with an agreement with an employment agency to help with their worker shortage. Currently, the county has over 90 vacant positions across all departments. This agreement will be with the local temp-to-hire agency Manpower. Vice-Chairperson of the Commissioners, Laura Burke, said that […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police in Cambria County search for Stihl equipment thief

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Carrolltown Borough Police Department is currently investigating a theft where an unknown person stole a chainsaw and weed eater. On March 12 between 4 to 10 p.m., police wrote on their Facebook page that a Stihl chainsaw and Stihl weed eater were stolen from a home on the 600 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for suspect in Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are attempting to identify an individual involved in a shooting from last week. The shooting happened at the Solomon Homes in Johnstown March 10. The man seen getting out of the car in the video is currently being sought for his involvement. Police originally arrived to find one suspect […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Police in Blair County search for aggravated assault suspect

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding an Altoona man wanted for aggravated assault. Dwight Andre Campbell, 49, is 6’1″ and about 270 lbs. His picture is below: Campbell is wanted for aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and drug-related charges. Police said Campbell was last known to […]
WTAJ

1 dead after shooting in DuBois suspect in custody

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a shooting in DuBois on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Glen Chester Johnston, 60, has been taken into custody for the incident and charged with criminal homicide. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the area of West Long Avenue and South Franklin Street. Clearfield County […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Bill McSwain talks run for governor

WTAJ- Marine Corp Veteran and Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain joined WTAJ News to talk about his campaign to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. McSwain was appointed to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by Former PResident Donald Trump in 2017. He touts that experience in addressing one of his key platforms: […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Suspect in deadly DuBois shooting charged

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is in jail on homicide charges after police say he shot a man in the head on March 17 over an affair. Glen Chester Johnston, 60, was taken into custody in the Sykesville area after allegedly killing 46-year-old Jude Srock. Police said they were called in and found […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Police: Johnstown man hits woman with SUV

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman with his SUV at the 400 block of Diamond Boulevard on Wednesday. Eric McClintock, 53, allegedly struck the woman with his white Chevrolet Traverse after he claimed she would not let him leave the driveway, West Hills police […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Richland Walmart shoplifter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township. On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department. Anyone with information on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man injured after having chainsaw thrown at him

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Sidman man is facing charges after throwing a chainsaw at an elderly man, according to a complaint. Police said that Dennis Richardson, 27, pushed the victim up against a garage wall during a dispute and injured the man by throwing a chainsaw at him, making a deep cut on his […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy