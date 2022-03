Two fifth-inning home runs from Marissa Chavez and Taylei Williams lifted BYU softball to a 5-2 win over the Idaho State Bengals at Gail Miller Field, Thursday. After Idaho State retired the first four Cougar batters, Macy Simmons recorded the first BYU hit of the day with a single up the middle. Alexis Gilio was sent to pinch run and promptly stole second, putting her in scoring position with one out. ISU’s Emma McMurray struck out the next two batters to escape the bottom of the second with the game scoreless.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO