Albany, NY

Cadet pipeline: Albany Academy to the big dance

By Griffin Haas
 2 days ago

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — As you put the finishing touches on your brackets, you might want to keep your eye out for a couple of Capital Region standouts. Not just from Section 2, but from one program: Albany Academy.

UConn’s Andre Jackson, Yale’s August Mahoney, Iowa’s Riley Mulvey, and Providence’s Kieran O’Haire; four Albany Academy Cadets, all in this year’s NCAA Tournament. “It’s truly amazing that four people from one program, a little school in upstate New York can make the NCAA tournament,” said Mahoney.

So what makes Albany Academy such a consistent pipeline to some of the top Division One programs? It starts with some core principals instilled by head coach Brian Fruscio and his staff. “Sacrifice, toughness,” said Fruscio. “Winning is hard.”

“I think the two things that stand out is being a leader and just being a competitive person,” said Mahoney. “Doing everything I can in my willpower to win.”

Another key? Playing your part. Mahoney says, “He basically has people learn that whatever role they’re doing is needed, and that translates to the next level perfectly well because everything in college is about having a role.”

Fruscio doesn’t just look to send his players to any big time program, he looks to send them to the right one. “We pride ourselves, and again it doesn’t matter what level, we send our guys to places we trust and people we trust,” says Fruscio.

All of these lessons, all of these experiences, set up these cadets for future success both on and off the court. “People are successful leaving that school because of the things that we’ve learned and the things that have been instilled in us,” said Mahoney. “Working habits, how to treat people, the list goes on and on.”

UConn, Iowa, and Providence will all start the tournament in Buffalo. Game times for the Cadets are listed below.

  • #13 South Dakota State vs. #4 Providence (12:40 PM, Thursday, truTV)
  • #12 Richmond vs. #5 Iowa (3:10 PM, Thursday, truTV)
  • #12 New Mexico vs. #5 UConn (6:50 PM, Thursday, TNT)
  • #14 Yale vs. #3 Purdue (2:00 PM, Friday, TBS)

