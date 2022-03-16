ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Deonna Purrazzo On Tony Khan’s ROH Purchase, Possible Match With Britt Baker

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeonna Purrazzo recently weighed in on Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH and her hopes that she can defend her championship against Britt Baker. As you likely know, Khan announced at the start of the month that he had purchased ROH and will be booking the company. Purrazzo, who is the current...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Deonna Purrazzo
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Recalls Telling Vince McMahon That Steve Austin Would be a Future Megastar

– Speaking on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin, and knowing Austin would be a future megastar after he debuted in WWE as The Ringmaster in January 1996. At the time, Roberts was also part of the WWE creative team. Below are some highlights from the show (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Dominik Mysterio's status

One of the most important teams that have come to form on the WWE rings in recent years, is certainly the one made up of father and son, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, with the legendary athlete from San Diego who, returning to tread the rings of the McMahon family, had managed to hire even the son who had not yet taken his first real steps on a discipline ring and was able in the end to do so with the number one company in the world: the WWE.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Possible Match#Muscle Man Mountain#Ring Of Honor#Supercard Of Honor
stillrealtous.com

WWE Told Former Superstar He Was Going To Be Third Brother Of Destruction

The Undertaker managed to create quite the legacy for himself before Kane came along, but together as the Brothers of Destruction they added more chapters to their storied careers. It’s hard to imagine WWE adding another talent to the Kane/Undertaker dynamic, but during a recent episode of TalkNShop Doc Gallows...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Not Signing New Deal With The Company

All Elite Wrestling was officially announced three years ago, and since then the company has signed a number of talents from the wrestling world, but it looks like one AEW star’s contract is set to expire. Joey Janela has been with All Elite Wrestling since the beginning, but his...
WWE
ComicBook

Undertaker Names One WWE Superstar He Believes Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 38 festivities, entering into the hallowed halls alongside Queen Sharmell and Vader. Few have had as legendary a career in the world of professional wrestling or sports entertainment as Undertaker, so he seems to be the perfect person to ask who else should be inducted next. He was asked just that in a new interview with the Dallas Morning News, and while he said several people come to mind, there is one that stands out most, and that is Michelle McCool.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Joey Janela breaks silence on leaving AEW

Joey Janela shocked many people when it was announced that he planned on leaving the pro wrestling organization, AEW. He had been signed with the promotion since 2019. The release is not official as Joey Janela still has some things he needs to figure out first. He recently spoke out in an interview with Denise Salcedo’s podcast and explained the situation.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sheamus pays tribute to Cesaro

Last month, Cesaro left WWE deciding not to renew his contract with the company, also dissatisfied with the use they made of him, given his absence also in the Royal Rumble Match. Interviewed by Joey Hayden of DallasNews.com, Sheamus from Ireland talked about the legacy his friend left in the Stamford company.
WWE
411mania.com

Logan Paul On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Possible Full-Time WWE Run

Logan Paul will make his in-ring debut alongside The Miz at WrestleMania 38, and he recently discussed the possibility of a full-time run with the company and more. Paul spoke with TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy for a new interview and you can see a couple highlights below:. On his relationship...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Women’s Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode on Wednesday night to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. The win marks Rosa’s first run with...
WWE
411mania.com

Steve Austin Weighs In On WrestleMania Return, Recalls First Meeting Kevin Owens

Steve Austin is returning to WrestleMania this year as he confronts Kevin Owens, and Austin recently talked about his return, Owens and more. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed why he agreed to do be a guest on the Kevin Owens Show on night one of WrestleMania 38, plus more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Over the years fans have seen some legendary names get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and in a few weeks more names will have their legacies cemented during the annual induction ceremony. The Undertaker was the first name announced for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, but during...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy