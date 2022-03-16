WWE News: Bella Twins Remember Scott Hall, Candice LeRae Plays WWE 2K22

Tonight's WWE NXT kicked off with an episode of Miz TV, and after quite the introduction for himself, Miz then introduced the new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler took the title after a Triple Threat match between himself, Bron Breakker, and Tommasso Ciampa, and he was all smiles tonight. Miz asked what it felt like being NXT Champion, and Ziggler said after 15 years of out hustling everyone else in the game, it felt right. He then welcomed Miz and Miz TV to NXT. The NXT chants started and then Miz talked about Breakker and that he would break things on Miz TV, but said it wasn't going to happen.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO