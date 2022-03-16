ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE News: Bella Twins Remember Scott Hall, Candice LeRae Plays WWE 2K22

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Bella Twins paid tribute to the late Scott Hall in their latest YouTube video....

Doc Gallows Says He Was Once Told He’d Be Undertaker & Kane’s Brother

Doc Gallows recently recalled his time in WWE developmental as Freakin’ Deacon, and being told he was going to be Undertaker and Kane’s brother. Gallows was in Deep South Wrestling for his developmental time with WWE and made his main roster debut in 2006 as an imposter Kane, a storyline that was killed off after a month.
WWE
Bret Hart Announces His Niece Has Passed Away

Bret Hart took to social media on Tuesday to announce the sad news that his niece Tanya Hart has passed away. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Facebook account to remember Tanya, as you can see below:. “It’s heartbreaking for the entire Hart Family to learn of the...
WWE
The Young Bucks Tease WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart’s Arrival In AEW

On this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks seemingly teased that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining AEW to manage FTR. As seen in the video below, FTR justified why they fired Tully Blanchard as their manager last week. “That...
WWE
Nikki Bella
Scott Hall
Candice Lerae
Jake Roberts Recalls Telling Vince McMahon That Steve Austin Would be a Future Megastar

– Speaking on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin, and knowing Austin would be a future megastar after he debuted in WWE as The Ringmaster in January 1996. At the time, Roberts was also part of the WWE creative team. Below are some highlights from the show (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
WWE NXT Reveals LA Knight vs Dolph Ziggler NXT Title Match

Tonight's WWE NXT kicked off with an episode of Miz TV, and after quite the introduction for himself, Miz then introduced the new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler took the title after a Triple Threat match between himself, Bron Breakker, and Tommasso Ciampa, and he was all smiles tonight. Miz asked what it felt like being NXT Champion, and Ziggler said after 15 years of out hustling everyone else in the game, it felt right. He then welcomed Miz and Miz TV to NXT. The NXT chants started and then Miz talked about Breakker and that he would break things on Miz TV, but said it wasn't going to happen.
WWE
WWE Releases Unseen John Cena/Steve Austin Video For 3:16 Day

In honor of 3:16 Day, WWE has posted a previously-unseen video of John Cena and Steve Austin interacting backstage. You can see the video below, which was from the Raw Reunion episode on July 22nd, 2019 and sees the two stars greeting each other backstage. Austin says that he’s proud of Cena, and after Austin walks away Cena talks about how much that meant to him:
WWE
Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new behind-the-scenes photo

Taylor Kinney has sparked a mixed reaction from fans after sharing a brand new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Chicago Fire season ten. The actor, who has been portraying fan favourite Kelly Severide on the smash-hit firefighter drama since 2012, updated his Instagram feed this week with a snapshot of himself and co-stars Joe Minoso, Randy Flager and Tony Ferraris standing in front of a fire engine - but while the stars looked happy to be back for another episode, some fans were left fuming in the comment section.
CHICAGO, IL
Scott Hall’s Health Deteriorated Over Last Two Years, Sean Waltman Says ‘Pandemic Did Him In’

As reported earlier this week, Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63, following multiple heart attacks during hip surgery last week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with Sean Waltman who revealed that Hall’s health had been deteriorating over the past two years due to drinking. It was noted that the public’s belief is that he had drinking issues, but turned things around due to working with DDP. According to Waltman, that was at least close to being true sometimes, but things got bad during the last two years.
WWE
Steve Austin Weighs In On WrestleMania Return, Recalls First Meeting Kevin Owens

Steve Austin is returning to WrestleMania this year as he confronts Kevin Owens, and Austin recently talked about his return, Owens and more. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed why he agreed to do be a guest on the Kevin Owens Show on night one of WrestleMania 38, plus more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
NFL
WWE SmackDown Matches For Tonight’s Show Revealed

WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Kofi Kingston will go up against Ridge Holland tonight. WWE noted that Sheamus and Butch will be lurking in the shadows. Big E obviously will not be appearing tonight due to his broken neck suffered last week at the hands of Holland, but King Xavier Woods is expected to return tonight.
WWE
AEW Women’s Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode on Wednesday night to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. The win marks Rosa’s first run with...
WWE
Backstage News On WWE Having RAW Stars Appearing On NXT 2.0

The Miz appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 and interviewed newly crowned NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler on MizTV. He is the latest main roster star to appear on NXT, with AJ Styles previously working a match against Grayson Waller. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling...
WWE
Superstore Axxess And WrestleMania Panels Added To WrestleMania Week

WWE has announced more events for WrestleMania week for those attending the event in Dallas, Texas. As is tradition, WWE has announced WrestleMania Axxess and additional Superstar panels taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas from Thursday, March 31 until Monday, April 4. Fans will have...
WWE
Gangrel Comments On Training Paige VanZant, Hasn’t Spoken To Her Yet

In the latest edition of his Fangin’ and Bangin’ podcast (via Fightful), Gangrel spoke about recent AEW signee Paige VanZant coming to train at his wrestling school but admitted they hadn’t talked yet. VanZant signed with AEW last week. He said: “Paige VanZant, who signed with AEW,...
WWE
Released WWE Star Set For NJPW Strong Debut

Former WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross is set to make his NJPW Strong debut at the Lonestar Shootout event in Dallas on April 1. As seen below, Kross’ NJPW debut was announced on social media Tuesday with a video where he can be seen attacking unnamed trainees at a gym. Kross then explained he earned his name with his accomplishments both in and out of the ring, before declaring that his new beginning starts in Dallas.
WWE

