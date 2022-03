Steve Austin is returning to WrestleMania this year as he confronts Kevin Owens, and Austin recently talked about his return, Owens and more. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed why he agreed to do be a guest on the Kevin Owens Show on night one of WrestleMania 38, plus more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

