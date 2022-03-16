ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Man shot near Northport apartment complex

By Tanner Brooks
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yY7W_0egP8ze600

NORTHPORT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening in the area of a Northport apartment complex.

According to Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter, officers responded to a shooting at 8:18 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of North Gate Apartments.

The victim was transported to DCH Hospital in Tuscaloosa. Carpenter said that no suspect is known at this time.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes unit is conducting an investigation.

