Breaking! The Romanian Red Cross Delivers Life-Saving Food & Supplies For Animals In Ukraine In Partnership With Humane Society International

By Lauren Lewis
worldanimalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Romanian Red Cross and Humane Society International (HSI) have launched an unprecedented agreement to deliver vital pet food and veterinary supplies into Ukraine to help tackle a worsening animal welfare crisis. Hundreds of animal shelters, veterinary clinics, and rescue centers, as well as thousands of families with pets...

NEWS10 ABC

Ukrainian woman reunites pets with their families

More than 40 dogs and 15 rescuers are stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Some animal lovers in the country don't want to leave behind any abandoned dogs so a rescue team, a part of the global dog rescue organization, Transform A Street Dog, is taking on the task of getting the dogs to safety.
PETS
The Independent

Ukrainians won’t be separated from beloved pets as residents shelter from Russian attack with cats and dogs

Animal charities have been helping refugees bring their pets to safety as Ukranians face the “impossible decision” of whether to leave their beloved animals behind.Some people are refusing to leave without their pets, while others are taking their animals with them as they flee Russia’s invasion.Several countries including Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have eased rules on taking animals across borders so refugees don’t have to abandon their pets, animal rights charity PETA said.It said it has been working on Ukraine’s border to “shepherd animals out safely”.Meanwhile, as missiles fall on their homes and cities, many Ukrainians have turned...
PETS
People

U.S. Soldiers Stationed in Honduras Need Help Relocating Rescue Dogs Ahead of Redeployment

Two United States soldiers preparing for redeployment need to relocate a pair of dogs they rescued while stationed in Central America and are looking for help. Guardians of Rescue, a non-profit organization, is assisting in the effort to find safe homes in the U.S. for canines Mattie and Riches, the two dogs the U.S. soldiers saved from the streets of Honduras during their deployment.
PETS
FOX8 News

NC missionaries deliver supplies to Ukraine amid crisis

(WGHP) — On Monday, FOX8 got a firsthand look at how volunteers are aiding Ukrainians amid this weekend’s continued destruction.  Last week, FOX8 interviewed the Smolin family, missionaries who are driving supplies to Ukraine from Poland.   As their efforts continue, they’re documenting their journey.   Vitaliy and his wife Natalie see long lines as they enter […]
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS

