CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who jumped from Cole Park Pier early this week has been billed for his rescue, officials with the City of Corpus Christi said in a statement. The incident happened Monday, March 14. A rescue crew with the Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out to the pier after receiving reports that a man visiting the city for Spring Break fell off the pier into the water and was struggling to get back to shore.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO