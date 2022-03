Enjoy your stay. With WWE having so many talented wrestlers on its roster, it can be difficult to give them all something to do. In some cases it is rather easy as the bigger stars will always be busy, but there are several names who might have issues getting a storyline going. That is where the size of WWE can be helpful, as they have another place to send some of those wrestlers, which was on display this week.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO