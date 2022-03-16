ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Lupin' Star Omar Sy and François Monge Star in Netflix's Upcoming Action-Comedy 'The Takedown'

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has unveiled the official teaser trailer of its upcoming film The Takedown (Loin du périph), which stars Lupin staple Omar Sy and François Monge. The forthcoming action-comedy is set to premiere May 6 and will follow Sy and Monge...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Leterrier
Person
Laurent Lafitte
Person
Omar Sy
TVGuide.com

Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Release Date, Casting, and Everything to Know

Moon Knight is just a few weeks away. The upcoming series, which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Oscar Isaac as a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. He is Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. He is also Steven Grant, an employee working at a gift shop. The actor is joined by Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#The Takedown Lrb
Boston

‘Lupin,’ Netflix’s French heist drama, is the victim of a theft

20 young men wearing balaclavas stole equipment valued at more than $300,000 from the Paris set. “Lupin,” the hit French heist drama, was itself at the center of a heist last week when about 20 young men wearing balaclavas stole equipment valued at more than $300,000 from the set during filming in a Paris suburb, a Netflix spokeswoman said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
AdWeek

HBO Max Drops First Trailer for Tokyo Vice

HBO Max’s newly released trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tokyo Vice promises linguistic and cultural barriers will be the least of American journalist Jake Adelstein’s problems as he reports on the corruption within the Vice squad of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. “What’s it like to be...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Master (2022 movie) Horror, Amazon Prime Video, Regina Hall, trailer, release date

Three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Startattle.com – Master 2022. Navigating politics and privilege, the first Black Master of a residence hall, Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), and Black freshman Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school’s haunted past… and present. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster’s once-immaculate facade.
MOVIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Says Film Might Not be Finished Until June

Just after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes back on their feet as their schedules would push through and next in line would be the fourth film of the Norse god with Thor: Love and Thunder, however, Taika Waititi seems to have his jokes lined up as well saying that the film might not be finished until June when the movie comes out in July.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Wheel of Time star lands next movie role in Gal Gadot's Netflix thriller

The Wheel of Time star Sophie Okonedo is teaming up with Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot in upcoming Netflix thriller movie, Heart of Stone. The rights to the movie, which Gadot leads, were picked up by Netflix in January 2021, with The Tourist actor Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt also attached to star.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Penguin’: HBO Max Officially Orders ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

The Batman has only been in theaters for a few days and already HBO Max is giving the green light to its previously teased spinoff, The Penguin. The straight-to-series order will see Colin Farrell reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot, who was introduced in The Batman, as he leads the DC drama expanding on the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures. For now, The Penguin is a working title and is subject to change as the creative process gets underway.
TV SERIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Scripted U2 Series Reportedly in Development at Netflix

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions is reportedly developing a scripted Netflix series about U2. Anthony McCarten, who penned the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will write the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, U2 are "expected to be involved and sanction" the as-yet-untitled project, part of Bad Robot’s overall...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy