New Balance had a laundry list of highlights throughout the course of 2021 in terms of its footwear releases, and one range that stood out and ended up on several sneaker of the year lists was the 2002R “Protection Pack.” Given that this initiative was so well-received amongst the footwear community, the brand has decided to further expand upon its catalog with new colorways in 2022. A total of six new makeups are expected to hit the market, two being a “Pink/Lavender” iteration and the other being fashioned in a purple palette.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO