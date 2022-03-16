One Piece: Is Luffy's Devil Power Actually Rubber?

An official One Piece card game has been announced, featuring characters from throughout the long-running anime's history. As part of One Piece's 25th anniversary, Bandai announced an official One Piece Card Game, which will be released in Japan in July and worldwide later in 2022. Details were sparse about the new game, other than that it would use artwork from the manga on cards and that multiple starter decks and expansions were planned. Initially, players can choose between four Starter Decks, each of which are themed around a different One Piece faction. The initial decks include the Straw Hat Pirates, the Worst Generation, the Animal Kingdom Pirates, and the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Players can collect additional cards by picking up "Romance Dawn" booster packs, named after the initial arc in One Piece. You can check out an initial trailer for the new card game below:

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO