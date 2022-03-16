WIAA says appeals 'undermine' officials

Johnny Davis completed his freshman basketball season at Central High School as a complementary player to a fabulous senior class. His potential was obvious, but Davis had to find ways to contribute on a team led on the court by eventual Associated Press Player of the Year and future Wisconsin Badger Kobe King. He had no problem doing so in showing his ability to score, rebound and defend for a team that won the WIAA Division 2 championship.

22 HOURS AGO