WIAA says appeals 'undermine' officials

THE BASICS
What: The 106th WIAA state boys basketball tournament.
When: Today (Thursday) through Saturday.
Where: Kohl Center, Madison.
Tickets: Priced at $11 per session (plus fees for online purchases), tickets can be purchased at the Kohl Center one hour...
MADISON — Brett McConkey is so good at what he does that his West Salem High School boys basketball teammates and coaches just expect it. They expect to see it in practice, and they expect to see it in games. But that doesn’t mean it goes unnoticed. McConkey isn’t...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brillion boys basketball team fell to West Salem 71-61 in it’s first WIAA State Tournament appearance since 2014. The Lions fought hard in the Division 3 semifinals, but couldn’t overcome the top seed in the division. “You are so lucky to be...
The Panthers, making their first WIAA state tournament appearance in program history, are one win away from the state title in Division 3. Here is coverage of the semifinal win against Brillion in Madison, along with recent coverage down the stretch including the sectional title win over Baldwin-Woodville. View photos and videos along with the stories.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association (SWOA) worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family members and elected officials could prevent people from becoming referees, which was only heightened after an incident this weekend at a divisional tournament. One moment of controversy stems from the Boys State Basketball...
Johnny Davis completed his freshman basketball season at Central High School as a complementary player to a fabulous senior class. His potential was obvious, but Davis had to find ways to contribute on a team led on the court by eventual Associated Press Player of the Year and future Wisconsin Badger Kobe King. He had no problem doing so in showing his ability to score, rebound and defend for a team that won the WIAA Division 2 championship.
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time ever in school history, head coach Justin Burress led the Gibraltar boys basketball team to the WIAA State Tournament in his last season under the helm. The Vikings pulled off an impressive run at the end of the year, winning seven consecutive games before punching their ticket […]
Awards continue to pile up for UW-Eau Claire junior guard Jessie Ruden. The Blugolds star was named to D3Hoops.com’s All-Region first team for Region 9 on Tuesday. Ruden was the Co-Player of the Year in the WIAC, and her standout showing for Eau Claire this winter will likely lead to more national honors.
Wausau West junior Lexie White was one of three unanimous first-team selections and was named Player of the Year on the 2021-22 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball Team, as voted on by the seven conference coaches following the season. White, Wisconsin Rapids senior Megan Clary, and Stevens Point junior Emma...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Roncalli Jets rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to beat Marshall 50-43 in the WIAA State Tournament Thursday night. The Jets’ rally propels them to the Division 4 championship game on Saturday. Senior Luke Pautz led the way with 20 points in the...
MILWAUKEE - A fight breaks out at a high school basketball game and the referees suspend everyone. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Sam Kraemer on to talk about both what happened on the court AND in court. A judge's ruling changed the course of the 2022 WIAA basketball playoffs. Sam, who has been covering this story, explains what it could mean for the future of high school sports.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — If you’re heading to Milwaukee to watch the Badgers, there’s plenty for you to do. The team is holding multiple fan events in the Deer District ahead of Friday’s big game. On Thursday, the Badgers will have an open practice inside Fiserv Forum. The practice is free for all and begins at 4:10 p.m. At the end...
