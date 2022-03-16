ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Boys and Girls Basketball State Rankings – 3/15

By Cam Lavallee
 2 days ago

Let’s continue on with the high school basketball theme as we check in on the latest New York state rankings.
Starting with the boys, in Class Double-A, Corning is tied for 25th.
In Class A, Maine-Endwell is 22nd while Union-Endicott is 26th.
To Class B and Seton Catholic Central is 4th. They’ll be taking on #7 Friends Academy in the semifinals this Saturday.
In Class C, Newfield is 4th. The Trojans will face #1 Pierson Friday afternoon in the semifinals.
Also ranked is Moravia at 17, Watkins Glen at 20, and Unatego at 21.
And in Class D, South Kortright is #2 and will take on #3 Heuvelton in the semis on Friday morning. Deposit/Hancock is 20th.

Now to the girls side. In Class Double-A, Corning is 13th ahead of their semifinal match-up with #3 Bishop Kearney Friday afternoon.
Elmira is also ranked as the Express are 21st.
In Class A, Maine-Endwell is 10th. In Class B, Norwich is 8th.
To Class C where Newark Valley remains #1. The Cardinals will take on #2 Duanesburg Saturday morning for a trip to the state title game.
Also ranked in C are Delhi at 15, Union Springs at 16, and Unatego at 19.
Finally, in Class D, Franklin is 2nd. The Purple Devils face #4 Sherman in the semifinals this Friday evening.
Also ranked are Marathon at 15 and South Kortright at 17.

