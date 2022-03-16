ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center hosts 11th Annual Bunnies and Buddies photoshoot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxlanders are getting into the Easter spirit later this month.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center is holding its 11th Annual Bunnies and Buddies Spring Photoshoot.

Pets will be provided for the appointments, but participants can also bring their own pets for the pictures.

Appoints must be booked in advance.

Multiple sessions will be held, including an almost fully booked session this weekend. The second round of sessions will be held on April 2 and 3. For more information call 712-279-6968 or visit their website here .

Iowa man out of hospital after losing wife, home in tornado

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Tom Lloyd has finally been released from the hospital after suffering injuries from the tornado in Winterset. “My uncle is a survivor. Plain and simple,” said Stefanie Craig, Tom Lloyd’s niece. Lloyd lost his wife, Cecilia, of 29 years along with his two dogs. His home completely ripped apart from […]
