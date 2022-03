BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics started their West Coast swing with another defensive triumph, this time holding the always dangerous Golden State Warriors to just 88 points. It was the 11th time this season that Boston has held an opponent to 90 points or fewer. The Warriors had just 32 points at halftime, with the Celtics holding them to an abysmal 29.4 percent shooting. Golden State lost Steph Curry in the second quarter, which obviously hurt their offensive cause, but the team scored just 15 points in the frame. Had it not been for a third-quarter heater from Jordan Poole, who poured...

