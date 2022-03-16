ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Kyle Connor: Stretches goal streak to five

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Connor had a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tops reeling Golden Knights

Hellebuyck made 35 saves in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights. Hellebuyck was staked to a 5-1 lead through two periods, and after the Golden Knights managed to pull within two in the third, Winnipeg's offense whirred back to life to pull away again. He's allowed either three or four goals in each of his last seven starts, but Winnipeg's potent offense has helped Hellebuyck post a solid 4-2-1 record over that stretch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Woeful stretch continues Tuesday

Lowry closed Tuesday's 105-98 victory over Detroit with six points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes. Lowry was unable to build off a somewhat encouraging performance Saturday, dropping another dud in Tuesday's win. In five games since returning from his hiatus, Lowry is averaging 5.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 0.2 steals per game. Obviously, he is going to be better than this, but with the Heat only playing once more this week, managers in their playoffs could certainly be forgiven for moving off the veteran in competitive leagues.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Connor
ABC30 Fresno

Fox scores in OT to give Rangers 4-3 win over Ducks

NEW YORK -- - Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-24-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (38-17-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak to five games (3-0-1) as they take on New York Rangers on St. Patrick's Day this Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders...
NHL
theScore

Canadiens send Chiarot to Panthers for prospect, 2 draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets
NHL

Eichel doubtful to play for Golden Knights on Saturday

The center left in the second period of the Golden Knights' 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday after blocking a shot with his hand. "We don't have test results yet. He's getting test results this morning. I would say by the end of the day," coach Peter DeBoer said Friday. "I would say doubtful for tomorrow. The big thing is he's hurt. It could be anywhere between a couple of days to more than that. We won't know until we get results."
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit visits Seattle following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-38-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host Detroit after the Red Wings shut out Vancouver 1-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after collecting 43 saves. The Kraken are 10-18-3 at...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Deposits empty-netter

Karlsson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Panthers. Karlsson intercepted a pass in his own zone and found an empty cage for his first goal since Feb. 8. The 29-year-old entered Thursday on a six-game point drought. He's struggled a bit this season with just 22 points in 48 appearances. If Jack Eichel (upper body) is forced to miss additional time after leaving Thursday's game early, Karlsson would likely slide back over to center after playing a few games as a winger.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Still out Tuesday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Jets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Pacioretty was injured Friday against the Penguins, and he'll miss his second straight game Tuesday. The Golden Knights are dealing with a number of injuries again, which sees William Karlsson shift to left wing from center to play on the top line. Pacioretty's next chance to return is Thursday versus the Panthers.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers likely out on Ben Chiarot, looking at other rental defenseman

The New York Rangers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot for several weeks, but latest reports indicate that they are no longer in the running. “It sounds like (the Josh Manson trade) really intensified some of those conversations that were already happening between the Montreal Canadiens and a pretty long list of suitors,” Pierre LeBrun said on TSN Insider Trading Tuesday. “Among the teams that we believe still have interest includes Calgary, Carolina, Florida, St. Louis and others.”
NHL
NHL

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Crisp is set to retire following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season after covering the Preds for 23 years. Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
NHL
NHL

ANALYSIS: Fleury Shines Again as Blackhawks Fall in OT

Veteran netminder stops season-high 46 shots in overtime loss to Bruins on Tuesday. For the second time in a six-day span, the Blackhawks and the Bruins went toe-to-toe until the dying minutes of action -- last week in Boston with the Bruins finding the winner in the final seconds and on Tuesday night with the game needing overtime to find the victor, again with Boston finding the final goal.
NHL
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Nashville

Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (35-22-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists. The Predators are 18-11-0 at home. Nashville...
NHL
FOX Sports

Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux's 1,000th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after they honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy