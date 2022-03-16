Jets' Kyle Connor: Stretches goal streak to five

Lowry closed Tuesday's 105-98 victory over Detroit with six points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes. Lowry was unable to build off a somewhat encouraging performance Saturday, dropping another dud in Tuesday's win. In five games since returning from his hiatus, Lowry is averaging 5.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 0.2 steals per game. Obviously, he is going to be better than this, but with the Heat only playing once more this week, managers in their playoffs could certainly be forgiven for moving off the veteran in competitive leagues.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO