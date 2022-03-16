NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week – 3/15

It’s been a wild few weeks of Section IV and New York state tournament basketball.

The final four for both boys and girls at the state level goes down this weekend.

But, before we go any further, let’s look back at some of the best plays that I saw during the postseason.

It’s time for a playoff addition of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Class A state subregionals. M-E’s Dom L’Amoreaux clear for take off.

The senior rising up and throwing down. Probably should’ve been a foul too. More from Dom coming later.

Number 4, girls Class A section final. Kaety L’Amoreaux showing off her speed and ball skills as she weaves through 3 JC defenders and is able to score.

L’Amoreaux put on a clinic in this game as she went for 31 points in the win.

Number 3, girls B section final. Norwich’s Emily Evans makes the grab, spins, and hits the three ball.

Showing off her athleticism and sharp shooting. Evans had 27 in the win.

Number 2, going back to the Class B section quarters. Helena Willis of Chenango Forks sells the fake pass right, steps left, and hits the scoop shot.

An outstanding effort by Willis to get around the defender and get the shot up.

And number 1, more from Dom L’Amoreaux. Final moments of the Class A section title game and he comes through with an enormous three to put this one out of reach.

Slides right past a U-E defender, calmly gets the shot off, and the moment not too big for him.

While his team is no longer playing, L’Amoreaux still has a section title, a state tournament win, and now, this week’s top play of the postseason to this point.

