ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week – 3/15

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLdax_0egP3JlT00

It’s been a wild few weeks of Section IV and New York state tournament basketball.
The final four for both boys and girls at the state level goes down this weekend.
But, before we go any further, let’s look back at some of the best plays that I saw during the postseason.
It’s time for a playoff addition of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Class A state subregionals. M-E’s Dom L’Amoreaux clear for take off.
The senior rising up and throwing down. Probably should’ve been a foul too. More from Dom coming later.
Number 4, girls Class A section final. Kaety L’Amoreaux showing off her speed and ball skills as she weaves through 3 JC defenders and is able to score.
L’Amoreaux put on a clinic in this game as she went for 31 points in the win.
Number 3, girls B section final. Norwich’s Emily Evans makes the grab, spins, and hits the three ball.
Showing off her athleticism and sharp shooting. Evans had 27 in the win.
Number 2, going back to the Class B section quarters. Helena Willis of Chenango Forks sells the fake pass right, steps left, and hits the scoop shot.
An outstanding effort by Willis to get around the defender and get the shot up.
And number 1, more from Dom L’Amoreaux. Final moments of the Class A section title game and he comes through with an enormous three to put this one out of reach.
Slides right past a U-E defender, calmly gets the shot off, and the moment not too big for him.
While his team is no longer playing, L’Amoreaux still has a section title, a state tournament win, and now, this week’s top play of the postseason to this point.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader-Telegram

Area sports roundup (3/15): UW-Stout softball sweeps pair of tournament games

The UW-Stout softball team swept a pair of tournament games in Florida on Tuesday, defeating Lasell 6-5 and Macalester 7-1. The Blue Devils plated five runs in the first inning and held on to defeat Lasell. Kate Funk and Lexy Kupczak both homered for Stout. The Blue Devils started hot again in the second game, scoring four times in the first inning against Macalester.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Section Iv#Chenango Forks
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
News Channel 34

Woman charged with felony over fake vaccine card

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – State police on Monday announced the arrest of a Cheektowaga woman who was caught with fake vaccination cards. Kaiyah S. Heinrich, 24, was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D felony. An investigation from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation found […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports Radio

Cowboys Lucked Out By Losing Randy Gregory

On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn explains why the Cowboys may look back and be thankful Randy Gregory decided to take his talents to Denver. Brady Quinn: "You know what I find bizarre? He's only started 12 games and he's going to be 30 this year. Think about that for a second... He's never had more than 6 sacks in a season. He's never played 16 games in a season. There's a lot of questions about his ability to consistently show up, be out there and play...
NFL
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy