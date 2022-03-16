KFC-owner Yum sales plunge as China Covid cases surge

U.S. Brands Coca-cola, Pepsi, Mcdonald’s, and Starbucks Have Suspended Business in RussiaBy Farhana. After Ukraine's invasion, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Starbucks announced Tuesday they will suspend operations in Russia, a symbolic move by four iconic U.S. brands. Pepsi has been selling its beverages in Russia for more than six decades, even when the company had to trade its soda concentrate for Stolichnaya vodka and warships. Just months before the Soviet Union fell, McDonald's opened its first branch outside the Iron Curtain in Moscow. Pepsi, Coke, McDonald's, and Starbucks have come under fire for continuing to operate in Russia, while other U.S. companies have suspended operations and suspended sales.

