KFC-owner Yum sales plunge as China Covid cases surge
BBC
2 days ago
The owner of KFC and Pizza Hut said sales plunged by 20% in the first two weeks of March as a surge of new Covid cases spread across China. Yum China said "the situation has rapidly deteriorated" as regional lockdowns have been put in place to stem the outbreak....
Millions of people across China have been plunged into a lockdown on Sunday as cases of Covid-19 tripled after a surge in infections in the north east cause the worst outbreak the country has seen in two years. A total of 1,938 new cases of coronavirus have been reported by...
BEIJING (TND) — China is reportedly once again facing a surge of COVID-19 infections, and has decided to lock down parts of the country. Theaters and restaurants have been shut down in Shanghai, The New York Times reports. Several of the nation's largest factory cities have also reportedly shut down, halting production of Apple products and Toyota vehicles, NYT also says.
KFC fans have slammed the chicken chain for pricey food as restaurants become more and more expensive. The internet erupted when one man on TikTok zoomed in on the KFC menu from the drive-thru line. In a video with more than 1million views, TikToker Don C, who goes by Eyedealistic.don,...
RUSSIA could split off from the global internet as the Kremlin cracks down on the web, officials fear. As real war rages in Ukraine, Russia has is pushing ahead with an intense information war online. A key battleground in the Kremlin's online crackdown is the Russian internet. Several businesses have...
Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company.
U.S. Brands Coca-cola, Pepsi, Mcdonald’s, and Starbucks Have Suspended Business in RussiaBy Farhana. After Ukraine's invasion, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Starbucks announced Tuesday they will suspend operations in Russia, a symbolic move by four iconic U.S. brands. Pepsi has been selling its beverages in Russia for more than six decades, even when the company had to trade its soda concentrate for Stolichnaya vodka and warships. Just months before the Soviet Union fell, McDonald's opened its first branch outside the Iron Curtain in Moscow. Pepsi, Coke, McDonald's, and Starbucks have come under fire for continuing to operate in Russia, while other U.S. companies have suspended operations and suspended sales.
A Russian has filled his fridge with McDonald's while others are selling burgers for £250 after the restaurant said it will close its 850 locations across Russia following Vladimir Putin's devastating invasion of Ukraine. A photograph, shared to discussion website Reddit, showed a desperate person's fridge jam-packed with at...
How much are you willing to pay for a steak right now, Outsiders? You may have your limits tested if the U.S. beef prices get any higher. Inflation is on the rise and we are currently feeling it from a lot of different angles. However, one product in particular that has been hitting our pockets hard is beef. What’s unfortunate is that the steep price increases we’ve already seen may be just the beginning.
China can transport about 40,000 troops in the first day for an invasion of Taiwan. IF none of the ships and helicopters and planes are shot down while crossing 100 miles of open water. If 40,000 troops could make it onto Taiwan, the Chinese troops would be outnumbered 4 to 1.
In the last year, inflation in the United States has risen at its fastest rate since 1982, reaching 7.9%. As a result, many Americans have cut back, with the average family spending nearly $300 more a month. Now, like many items in the U.S., Americans have begun to cross beef off the menu while grocery shopping as prices continue to rise.
McDonald's will temporarily close its restaurants in Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. The fast food restaurant chain announced Tuesday that it will shut down its 850 restaurants in Russia and "pause all operations in the market." The move makes McDonald's the latest company to pause all operations in the country amid the ongoing invasion.
Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM), the parent company of fried chicken chain KFC, is halting Russian investments, Reuters reported. The report added that Yum did not say if it would seek to limit or pause current restaurant operations in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine. The company has about...
Yum Brands Inc, parent company of fried chicken chain KFC, said it was pausing investment in Russia, a key market that helped the brand achieve record development last year. Yum also said it was suspending operations of its 70 KFC company-owned restaurants in the country and finalizing an agreement to suspend all Pizza Hut restaurant operations in Russia, in partnership with its master franchisee.
The variant of omicron known as BA.2 is set to rapidly cause a new wave of infections in the U.S. in the coming weeks, according to health experts and data from the Centers for Disease Control. BA.2 is classified as a subvarient of omicron, and it appears that it is more transmissible than the original omicron strain.
Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) said its first-quarter fiscal 2022 operations are significantly impacted by the highly transmissible Omicron variant causing outbreaks across China, including economically important regions of Guangdong, Shanghai, Shandong, and Jilin. The company noted quarter-to-date case counts for 2022 have surpassed that of the full year...
Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
Comments / 0