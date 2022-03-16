ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECRUITING: USC makes Top 12 for national 2023 Texas DL Enow Etta

By Chris Trevino
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational four-star 2023 Covenant Christian Academy (TX) 2023 defensive lineman Enow Etta put USC among his Top 12 schools list on Tuesday. The Trojans were joined by Michigan, Michigan State, Stanford, Wisconsin, Cal, Utah, Florida State, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma and Washington. USC offered Etta back in early February; he...

247sports.com

CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

All-American Texas Offensive Lineman Markis Deal Sets USC Visit

Have little doubt offensive line play will provide adequate protection for QB Caleb Williams and open lanes for Travis Dye, Darwin Barlow, Austin Jones and Brandon Campbell this season. But Lincoln Riley, Josh Henson and the USC staff will be looking for Big-Time guys from the 2023 to add quality future depth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
