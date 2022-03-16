ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daylight Saving change could be on the way

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere did Daylight Saving come from, and...

‘No more switching clocks’: Daylight Saving Time a step closer to being permanent after Senate-approved bill springs forward to House

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously backed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, a bipartisan push that could end the tradition of “spring forward, fall back” and give Americans more year-round daylight starting in 2023. The Sunshine Protection Act, introduced by Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode...
When Will the House Vote on the Daylight Saving Time Bill?

On March 15, 2022, the Senate unanimously approved a measure that will make daylight saving time (DST) permanent across the U.S. Named the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, the bill was originally filed in 2018 and then reintroduced in 2021. To become law, it will need to be passed in the House of Representatives and signed by Joe Biden. When will the House vote on DST?
Why Do We Have Daylight Saving Time and How Did It Start?

With the United States potentially making daylight saving time permanent, many are wondering how did we get here and when did it all start?. The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would end the changing of clocks. The bill will now head to the House, and, if passed there, will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow, March 13

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Daylight Saving Time will begin and clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3 a.m. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Time and Frequency Division, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the period of the year when clocks are moved one hour ahead. “In the United States, this has the effect of creating more sunlit hours in the evening during months when the weather is the warmest,” according to the website. “We advance our clocks ahead one hour at the beginning of DST, and move them back one hour (“spring forward, fall back”) when we return to standard time (ST). The transition from ST to DST has the effect of moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. The transition from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning.”
Washington’s wait for permanent Daylight Saving Time could be nearing end after Senate vote

A bill that would keep the nation in Daylight Saving Time year-round was passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Known as the Sunshine Protection Act, the bill has been brought forth by Senate cosponsors Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Patty Murray (D-WA) in each of the last three years, each time failing to get to a vote. That changed this week, after the proposal was approved in the Senate by unanimous consent.
Senator Whitehouse Says Time Might Be Up for Daylight Saving

The Senate has passed the Sunshine Protection Act to permanently set U.S. clocks to daylight saving time — meaning you won't need to change them twice a year. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) joined Cheddar News to talk about something that hasn't been changed in almost half a century. “Well, I think if you were to start from scratch and have somebody come in and say here's my idea, we're going to have two different times during the year and you're going to shift back and forth between different times and have to reset all your clocks twice a year, you'd probably throw that person out as like having a screw loose," he said regarding the status quo.
Daylight saving time will become permanent, this is what it means for us

Daylight Savings Time was established in 1895 by George Hudson in order to extend the daylight hours during the summer months, when the sun sets later. Stores, schools, workplaces, and public transit all change to comply to daylight hours, according to the plan. Modern-day technology switches the time over itself,...
