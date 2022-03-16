Impaired driver hits, kills another driver, runs from scene, later arrested, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly crash near Decatur and Cheyenne that happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the driver of a Dodge pickup truck was speeding north on Decatur when it hit a sedan crossing at Rancho Rea Pkwy. The male driver of the sedan was killed. Police believe he was in his 60s.

Police say the driver of the truck is in his 30s and ran from the scene, but was found and taken into custody. This driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Decatur was closed to traffic from Gowan to Cheyenne as police investigated.

Deadly crash near Gowan and Decatur on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Police say he will be booked once he is treated and will face a DUI resulting in death charge among others.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.