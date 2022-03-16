ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Impaired driver hits, kills another driver, runs from scene, later arrested, police say

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZf4P_0egOye2D00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly crash near Decatur and Cheyenne that happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the driver of a Dodge pickup truck was speeding north on Decatur when it hit a sedan crossing at Rancho Rea Pkwy. The male driver of the sedan was killed. Police believe he was in his 60s.

Police say the driver of the truck is in his 30s and ran from the scene, but was found and taken into custody. This driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iODO_0egOye2D00

Decatur was closed to traffic from Gowan to Cheyenne as police investigated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DLT8_0egOye2D00
Deadly crash near Gowan and Decatur on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Police say he will be booked once he is treated and will face a DUI resulting in death charge among others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Police investigate shooting in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating an illegal shooting in the northeast valley on Thursday evening. The incident occurred before 9 p.m. in a neighborhood near Carey Avenue, and Pecos Road. No injuries have been reported but officers are attempting to vacate at home in the area. This is a developing story, check […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
North Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Dodge
8 News Now

Man seen ‘yelling at the sky’ before burglary, protection order violation arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested 28-year-old Erick Ortega Monday after he was accused of committing burglary, malicious destruction of property, and violating a temporary protection order (TPO). According to his arrest report, Ortega was seen “yelling at the sky” or on the phone before entering his sibling’s residence through forced entry at around 2:30 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8 News Now

8 News Now

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy