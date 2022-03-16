ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walsingham overwhelms Trinity Episcopal 17-7

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
Walsingham’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 17-7 win over Trinity Episcopal in Virginia high school baseball action on March 15.

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

