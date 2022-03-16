VCU beats Princeton 90-79 in NIT

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
CINCINNATI — Adam Kunkel had 14 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers narrowly beat Cleveland State 72-68 in the NIT first round. Zach Freemantle added 13 points for the Musketeers on Tuesday night. Paul Scruggs chipped in 12, Jack Nunge scored 12 and Colby Jones had 11. D’Moi Hodge led the Vikings with 16 points.
The challenge that awaits VCU on Saturday is of the type that the Rams drum up — a telling test. VCU’s defense this year has been of elite ilk, the numbers placing it among the best the Rams have had. But to be a truly elite defensive team,...
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - This is Longwood’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and the university is pulling for UVA fans to help cheer them on. Longwood posted on Facebook the ten reasons why UVA fans should adopt the Lancers as their March Madness team. Here are some of...
As VCU began its preparation for the WNIT this week, coach Beth O’Boyle huddled with the Rams’ three captains: seniors Taya Robinson, Madison Hattix-Covington and Keowa Walters. The question O’Boyle posed: “What do you want to get out of your WNIT experience?”. The coach posed the...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team picked up a win Wednesday night at Sentara Park. The No. 21 Dukes defeated No. 19 Richmond, 13-10, in a top-25 matchup. JMU jumped out to an 8-1 lead at halftime and held on for the victory to improve to 4-4 overall on the season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 18 points and Colin Castleton had 18 points and 13 rebounds to carry Florida to a 79-74 victory against Iona in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night. The victory gave interim head coach Al Pinkins his first career win...
Mike Rhoades may have finished his playing career in 1995, but the VCU men’s basketball coach still has some impressive range. The Wizards invited Rhoades to take a half-court shot at halftime of their game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. When handed the microphone, he had one word for the crowd: “Buckets.”
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for UVA and VCU College Basketball fans!. UVA’s men’s team won its first game in the NIT Tournament last night with a score of 60 to 57 over Mississippi State. The Hoos will face North Texas in the second round on March...
BUFFALO – Chris Mooney’s situation – celebrated coach of an NCAA tournament team - is quite different than mid-February of 2019, or even seven days ago. In 2019, an electronic billboard located next to one of the Richmond area's busiest interstate highways displayed this message sponsored by an anonymous group: "SAVE RICHMOND BASKETBALL. #FireMooney UR Alumni & Spider Fans."
TOLEDO — The Dayton Flyers looked every bit like the overall seed in the 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) Wednesday night as they defeated the Toledo Rockets, 74-55. DaRon Holmes led three players in double with 20 points, making 10-16 shots. Koby Brea had a double-double; 13 points and...
