VCU beats Princeton 90-79 in NIT

wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va.(AP) – Adrian Baldwin Jr. and KeShawn Curry scored...

The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Xavier beats Cleveland State 72-68 in NIT

CINCINNATI — Adam Kunkel had 14 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers narrowly beat Cleveland State 72-68 in the NIT first round. Zach Freemantle added 13 points for the Musketeers on Tuesday night. Paul Scruggs chipped in 12, Jack Nunge scored 12 and Colby Jones had 11. D’Moi Hodge led the Vikings with 16 points.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC12

Longwood urges UVA fans to cheer for Lancers

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - This is Longwood’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and the university is pulling for UVA fans to help cheer them on. Longwood posted on Facebook the ten reasons why UVA fans should adopt the Lancers as their March Madness team. Here are some of...
FARMVILLE, VA
Richmond.com

VCU enters WNIT aiming to keep season alive as long as possible

As VCU began its preparation for the WNIT this week, coach Beth O’Boyle huddled with the Rams’ three captains: seniors Taya Robinson, Madison Hattix-Covington and Keowa Walters. The question O’Boyle posed: “What do you want to get out of your WNIT experience?”. The coach posed the...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Dukes defeat Richmond in top-25 matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team picked up a win Wednesday night at Sentara Park. The No. 21 Dukes defeated No. 19 Richmond, 13-10, in a top-25 matchup. JMU jumped out to an 8-1 lead at halftime and held on for the victory to improve to 4-4 overall on the season.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC Sports

VCU coach calls ‘Buckets,’ drains half-court shot at Wiz game

Mike Rhoades may have finished his playing career in 1995, but the VCU men’s basketball coach still has some impressive range. The Wizards invited Rhoades to take a half-court shot at halftime of their game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. When handed the microphone, he had one word for the crowd: “Buckets.”
NBA
NBC12

UVA, VCU move on to second round in NIT

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for UVA and VCU College Basketball fans!. UVA’s men’s team won its first game in the NIT Tournament last night with a score of 60 to 57 over Mississippi State. The Hoos will face North Texas in the second round on March...
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

Now celebrated coach of NCAA tourney team, Richmond's Chris Mooney knows other side

BUFFALO – Chris Mooney’s situation – celebrated coach of an NCAA tournament team - is quite different than mid-February of 2019, or even seven days ago. In 2019, an electronic billboard located next to one of the Richmond area's busiest interstate highways displayed this message sponsored by an anonymous group: "SAVE RICHMOND BASKETBALL. #FireMooney UR Alumni & Spider Fans."
RICHMOND, VA
WHIO Dayton

Dayton beats Toledo in the First Round of the 2022 NIT

TOLEDO — The Dayton Flyers looked every bit like the overall seed in the 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) Wednesday night as they defeated the Toledo Rockets, 74-55. DaRon Holmes led three players in double with 20 points, making 10-16 shots. Koby Brea had a double-double; 13 points and...
DAYTON, OH

