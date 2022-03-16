Ease into Spring with these great singer/songwriter acts coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — How do you define the “singer/songwriter” sound? If you’re a music fan, or if you were raised on the never-ending late-night compilation CD commercials through the 90s and 2000s, you know that singer/songwriter is an accepted and understood genre of sorts.

But what actually is the sound? It’s not quite folk, and it can’t mean strictly “acoustic,” otherwise legendary boundary-straddlers like Elton John and Cat Stevens wouldn’t apply, and they’re a couple of the names most often associated with the label.

Sure, it really just means “a singer that writes their own songs,” which was admittedly something of an anomaly way back in the 50s and early 60s, but the label has gone to signify something at the crossroads of heartfelt folk storytelling, soulful, expressive vocal work, and a sometimes unexpected level of musical adventurousness. The thing that seems to tie it all together is a singular voice and an individual, personal vision as the driving force behind each project.

The past handful of years has given us loads of great acts that meet all of those criteria in spades, and with Spring now starting to ramp up, OKC is set to host a number of them at venues all across the city, beginning with one of my personal favorite artists of the last few years:

Music and Film

with Brett Fieldcamp

By True Sky Credit Union

Leif Vollebekk: Tower Theatre – March 21st

You know that feeling when you hear a great, chill, emotional ballad that’s oozing with soul and sincerity, and you think “why can’t someone make an entire album of just that ?” Well, someone did, and it’s Leif Vollebekk.

Canadian born from a Norwegian/French background, Vollebekk really burst onto the scene with his third album, “Twin Solitude,” an intimate and contemplative collection of songs that all retain a sparse, minimal arrangement style and low-key calmness throughout, even with the hint of swagger and intensity that feels like it’s hiding just beneath the surface.

Leif Vollebekk performing live for World Cafe

Vollebekk released his most recent album, “New Ways,” in 2019, showcasing some tracks of higher energy and urgency, with stylistic dashes of indie rock and even country folk, complete with surprisingly pitch-perfect yodeling. He’s touring hard in support of the record now and making up for the lost time of the past couple years with a stop at the Tower next week. Believe me when I say you don’t want to miss this one.

José González: Tower Theatre – March 25th

With one of the softest, purest voices in modern music, Sweden’s José González has a knack for finding the kind of the melodies that worm their way into your head without you even realizing.

Jose Gonzalez © Mariano Regidor Redferns Getty Images

Like practically all the artists here, and practically anyone under that singer/songwriter label, González started with little more than an acoustic guitar and hushed vocals. He was immediately unique in that field, however, for his often off-kilter guitar patterns and idiosyncratic vocal melodies, something like a post-modern Paul Simon.

González is supporting his 2021 LP “Local Valley,” written and recorded entirely in his native Sweden, which has been acclaimed for sporting some of the most focused and effective songwriting of his career.

Waxahatchee: Jones Assembly – April 19th

Though named after a creek in Alabama, Waxahatchee is really the brainchild and sole undertaking of singer/songwriter Katie Crutchfield.

With a much more straightforward and raw indie rock style than the other names here, Crutchfield represents a perfect example of just how far the singer/songwriter label can bend without breaking.

If Waxahatchee was a band with a collective mind and input, it wouldn’t be on this list, but Crutchfield is the singular vision and viewpoint of the songs, giving them a deeper level of intimacy and honesty than you’re likely to find in any standard rock outfit.

Crutchfield pushes the limits of that honesty on her newest album, “Saint Cloud,” opening up in detail and vulnerability about her own struggles with alcoholism and newfound sobriety.

Waxahatchee (courtesy NME Matias Altbach)

Destroyer: Beer City Music Hall – May 15th

One of the most consistently unpredictable and ever-changing bands around, Destroyer is, and always has been, anchored by singer/songwriter Dan Bejar (feature photo).

Just as with many evolving, genre-pushing singer/songwriter acts, Destroyer began as the acoustic bedroom recordings of Bejar back in the 90s before a constantly revolving door of musicians and collaborators, and a stubborn and intentional refusal to repeat himself led Bejar to develop an extensive catalog of albums all over the musical map.

After experimenting with everything from Sinatra-style jazz-pop and new wave, 2020 saw the release of “Have We Met,” a collection of dark, trip-hoppy snapshots easily recalling 90s Bowie. Like practically every previous release, this new experiment paid off, landing the album on “best of” lists up and down the internet and magazine world.

For tickets, schedules, and information for all of these shows and more, visit towertheatreokc.com, thejonesassembly.com, and beercitymusichall.com.

Credit for the feature photo: Photo by Hell Gate Media/Shutterstock (5738352k)

Singer and songwriter Dan Bejar with Destroyer, Canadian indie rock band

Piknik i Parken festival 2016, Oslo, Norway – 26 Jun 2016

Last Updated March 15, 2022, 10:39 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

