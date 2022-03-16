KC officers honored for quick thinking that helped save lives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police officers were honored for their valor Tuesday night at the department’s annual award ceremony. Around 25 officers received awards.

One of them was Sgt. Bobbie King. For many, they say she is a hero, however she doesn’t see herself that way. Back in October, KCK Police were looking for a woman accused of a crime spree . King found herself face to face with the woman on her day off.

“I was just trying to figure out where she was,” King said.

On October 27, King was at a Kansas City high school when she found a woman breaking into cars.



“I thought she stole something,” King said.

Wyandotte County prosecutors said she did a lot more than that. Alyssa Arreola allegedly went on a crime spree across the city. Kansas City, Kansas Police say she stole four vehicles, got into two hit and runs, broke into a home and stabbed a home owner multiple times, and then shot and killed a separate homeowner.

King perused her on foot to a gas station where Arreola locked herself in a back room and then tried to escape. That’s when King and another person at the gas station grabbed her and detained her. She says Arreola bit her wrist and then bit her finger so bad she could see her own bone.

“Once I was able to get her into custody and I looked down at my finger and I could tell she bit me real bad,” King said.

It wasn’t until King was at the hospital she found out who she’d arrested.

“I’m just glad that I was the one that could stop her from hurting anyone else,” King said.

KCPD honored her with a certificate of commendation for stopping Arreola’s alleged crime spree.



“It’s very humbling. I wish it was on different circumstances especially for the family who lost a loved one. I wish it didn’t have to be on this accord but it is a humbling experience,” King said. “I’m not a hero. I’m just doing my job.”

Arreola was in court Tuesday in Wyadotte County. She remains in jail on a half a million dollars bond awaiting trial.

Two other officers were honored in the ceremony. One who helped stop a man who shot a bus driver, and another who saved children from a hostage situation. Both officers say they had no clue what they would face at work. While they were scary situations their quick thinking saved lives.

Seargeant Terry Grimmett and Officer Alexander Cruz were both honored for running toward danger to save lives.

“I’m very proud of our department, I’m proud of the other officers I work with. I’m very honored and humbled,” Cruz said.

Cruz and two other officers faced a man who shot a bus driver at Hardesty & Independence Avenue in July of 2020. One of those officers was also shot. The same day across town another officer was shot near 31st & Hardesty outside of a McDonalds.

“Through the last couple of years it’s been tough on us so having this it reassures us that we’re doing a good job out there,” Cruz said.

Grimmett’s work was honored with a medal of valor. He and eight others were recognized for saving children held hostage in April of last year.

“We hear another round of gunshots coming from upstairs. So at that point this is a full fledged hostage rescue. We have to go rescue those kids,” Grimmett said.

The officers ran into a home to save the children and distracted the suspect with gas. When they heard the children coughing they knew there was hope.



“To be 100-percent honest I thought the kids didn’t make it at that point so when we put the gas in that room and heard the coughing it was a breath of fresh air,” Grimmett said. “It was good.”

They helped the children to safety and arrested the suspect.



“I just feel blessed and I feel honored. This is a very dangerous yet fun job that we do. So when all these dangerous situations come about I just go running to them because ultimately the citizens and the people have to have somebody that is going to be there,” Grimmett said.

Chief Rick Smith told the officers and guests at the ceremony he commended the efforts of these officers and they risked their lives to save others.

