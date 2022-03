ARKANSAS, USA — As Arkansas continues its push to be a trailblazer when it comes to electric vehicles, the state is expected to see more electric cars on the roads soon. In February, Governor Asa Hutchinson began taking steps to make Arkansas a hub for electric vehicles. Hutchinson created a council to push for electric vehicle use in the state and encourage the move for electric vehicle makers to come to Arkansas.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO