Lawmakers reject ending Newsom’s state of emergency

By Jonathan Taraya, Ashley Zavala
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — State lawmakers in the Senate on Tuesday shot down a resolution that would end California’s pandemic-related state of emergency.

“It is time for the legislature to reassert its constitutional authority as a legislative body and end this endless emergency,” said state Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore.

The bill, Senate Concurrent Resolution 5, was dusted off for its first hearing after Melendez introduced the push in December of 2020.  Melendez said the state of emergency has given the governor too much power and noted 29 other states have ended their emergencies.

“The governor has come close or possibly has violated the constitutional separation of powers doctrine by legislating through executive order,” Melendez said.

On a party-line vote, members of the Committee on Governmental Organization rejected ending the state of emergency 4-8.

“The existing state of emergency proclaimed by the governor is absolutely important to ensure the state can quickly and efficiently continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and be prepared for possible future variants and surges,” explained state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.

Some Democrats, including state Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, opted out of voting with questions about how exactly this could affect federal funding and response to future surges.

Melendez said the resolution wouldn’t hinder any of it.

“I do think it’s important this be ended at some point. I would love to get some further clarification information from experts on this,” Allen said.

After the vote, a spokesperson for the governor gave a statement.

“Elected officials should focus on what best serves their constituents and stop with the political theater. The state will continue to be guided by the latest science and data as we respond to the evolving pandemic,” the governor’s spokesperson said.

The committee chairman agreed to grant the resolution reconsideration, meaning it can be brought back for another vote later this year.

