25th Annual NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to Sioux City

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s almost time to hit the hardwood for the 25th Annual NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

This year, some things will return to normal compared to last year. For people looking to get in on the fun, there will be no mask mandates and no capacity limitations.

As for the tournament itself, the final 16 teams were determined out of a pool of 64 teams, reverting back to normal.

Last year, 48 teams competed to punch their ticket to Sioux City, since some conferences couldn’t compete due to the pandemic.

USD tabs Peterson as next men’s basketball head coach

The NAIA Co-Director said he’s ready for some hoops.

“It’s about as normal as we’ve been since 2020 when we shut down the tournament because of COVID. Last year, certainly we had a tournament, but it was different. We had a lot of protocols around the tournament. More testing, restrictions on attendance, and all those different things. All that’s gone this year. We’re wide open, and so that’s really exciting because we get to just go play basketball,”

The head coach of Wayland Baptist said it’s always a good time in Sioux City, especially with the pandemic easing.

“I believe this is our 29th appearance in the NAIA national tournament, so it’s been good to kind of get back to normal, getting through the COVID issues and, you know, being here not masked and in a great city like Sioux City is so exciting,”

Westa also said the tournament banquet and Special Olympics won’t be making a return this year and it’s unclear if they will return next year.

Morningside’s versatility key as Mustangs prepare for NAIA Round of 16

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside women’s basketball has plenty of weapons. Which one they’ll go with on any given night, however, isn’t always clear. The Mustangs feature four players averaging over 12 points per game: Sierra Mitchell (17.8), Sophia Peppers (15.0), Chloe Lofstrom (12.4), and Taylor Rodenburgh (12.2). Their balanced attack keeps teams off […]
Friday ‘Madness’ schedule for Cyclones and Hawkeyes

IOWA — The second day of ‘March Madness’ will hopefully go better for basketball fans in the state of Iowa than the opening day. The Cyclone men’s and women’s teams begin their tournament runs on Friday, as do the Hawkeye women. The Hawkeye men’s team was upset in the first round on Thursday. Here is […]
X’s bring back fan-favorite Nate Samson for 2022 season

Sioux City, IA (March 16th, 2022) — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of INF Nate Samson to a 2022 American Association Contract.  2022 will be Samson’s 17th season of professional baseball and his seventh with the Explorers.  Samson’s 2021 campaign was cut short by an ankle injury suffered against the Houston Apollos on July […]
SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

