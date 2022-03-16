ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Anthony Smith nets 26 points, but Shippensburg’s season ends with loss to Chester

By Eric F. Epler
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEFFSVILLE - Despite its defensive awareness and sprint to a big fourth-quarter lead Tuesday, District 1 champion Chester needed one more surge to...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Cheerleader saves ball from backboard after March Madness players, refs fail: videos

Indiana’s best play against St. Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night ended up coming from the cheerleading squad. During the Hoosiers’ 82-53 loss, the game ball got stuck during the second quarter between the backboard and shot clock early. There wasn’t a player who can jump high enough. An official even tried to knock it down with a floor mop while standing on a chair.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester, PA
Sports
Shippensburg, PA
Basketball
Shippensburg, PA
Sports
City
Shippensburg, PA
City
Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neffsville#District 1
PennLive.com

Penn’s Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs

ATLANTA — Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed,...
PENN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
148K+
Followers
61K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy