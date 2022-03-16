City hires architecture firm for Omaha's downtown library

The next steps to move the downtown library are underway, as the city brings on an architectural firm.

The city council already gave the okay to move the W. Dale Clark library to 1401 Jones St. and to temporarily house central distribution in an old Shopko on 84th St.

Now the plans for how to renovate those two buildings are getting started.

On Tuesday the city council approved a $494,613.76 agreement with HDR Architecture for this project.

The Noddle Companies , who was hired to oversee the move, was the one to put out the bid for the project. HDR was the only firm to put in a bid.

They’ve also come to an agreement that would put costs for mechanical, electric and plumbing under the landlord for 1401 Jones St.

“I think it’s an example of how our owner’s representative is working on our behalf and working on the behalf of citizens of Omaha to maximize the efficiency of this process. But also realize any cost savings through this process as well," said Kevin Anderson, Mayor Jean Stothert's Deputy Chief of Staff.

They’ll be working with Margaret Sullivan Studio , a popular library designer.

This library project has gotten pushback since its announcement, and that was a trend that continued at Tuesday's meeting,

"I’m opposed to this funding because I don’t think that this was the right decision to make in the first place," said Alexandria Ohanlon, an opponent. "Therefore, I hope that folks that thought this wasn’t the right decision to make in the first place will continue to uphold their original decisions."

The council unanimously approved the agreement.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .