Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving pours in career-high 60 points as Nets throttle Orlando

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving scored 41 points in the first half on Tuesday night, the most in the first two quarters since Kobe Bryant had 42 against Washington on 28 March 2003.

Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points, most in the Nets’ NBA history, to lead Brooklyn to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Irving shot 20 for 31, including 8 of 12 on three-pointers, in 35 minutes. He made 12 of 13 free throws in matching the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, done just a night earlier by Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns against San Antonio.

The guard left the game after hitting a long three-pointer with 8:33 remaining and Brooklyn leading 128-94. He gave the Nets consecutive 50-point performances, after Kevin Durant had 53 on Sunday against the New York Knicks.

Durant added 19 points in the Nets’ fourth straight win.

Cole Anthony had 19 points and seven assists for Orlando.

Playing in only his 19th game of the season because he isn’t eligible to play home games because of New York City’s mandate requiring vaccination against Covid-19, Irving reached the 50-point mark by spinning a layup off the glass with 5:02 left in the third quarter.

It marked the sixth 50-point game of his NBA career and the 16th 50-point game in the league this season, including two apiece by Irving, Durant, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

He went on to pass Deron Williams’ Nets record of 57 points.

Irving scored 50 points last Tuesday in a 132-121 win at Charlotte. His previous career high was 57 points for Cleveland at San Antonio on 3 March 2015.

Irving had 16 points and three assists in the Nets’ 48-point first quarter, in which they shot 74% (20 for 27) including 5 of 6 on threes.

The Nets led 86-56 after Irving’s 41-point first half. He was 14 for 19, including six three-pointers.

The Guardian

The Guardian

