Nick Jonas opening new Gaslamp Quarter tequila garden

SAN DIEGO — Fans of Nick Jonas, tequila and a fun night out in San Diego, listen up.

The actor and crooner best known for the band which bears his family’s name will open a new tequila garden this spring in the Gaslamp Quarter, according to a news release. It will operate from the rooftop of the Theatre Box at 701 5th Ave., about a half-mile from Petco Park.

Villa One Tequila Gardens, named after Jonas’ tequila brand, will bring “elevated cocktails, an impressive collection of more than 160 tequilas and mezcals and modern Mexican fare,” all while giving guests views of the city’s scenic downtown skyline.

“Villa One Tequila Gardens was formed as a destination oasis where one can unwind and experience the ultimate after-work or weekend Tulum getaway right in the heart of San Diego,” Jonas said in a statement. “At Villa One, it has always been about enjoying time with friends and John (Varvatos) and I are thrilled to be offering the opportunity for people to do just that.”

Officials say that the Gaslamp Quarter site will be able to accommodate up to 200 people and will be open to the public seven days a week.

The bar will “transport guests to Tulum, Mexico with luxurious textiles, shades of green inspired by agave fields and accent walls with neon signs,” and offer a variety of tequila-based drinks and a curated menu created by chef Jorge Cueva.

Host Nick Jonas appears at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jonas first launched Villa One alongside Varvatos in 2019. The company also plans to open establishments in Miami, Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

The announcement makes Jonas the latest celebrity Nick to eye the Gaslamp for a new venture. Last month, San Diego native Nick Cannon opened Wild ‘n Out , a sports bar and arcade combination named for his hit MTV show, off 6th Avenue and G Street, near the Theatre Box.

