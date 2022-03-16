Aggies Pull Away From Alcorn State in NIT Opener, Win 74-62

The Aggies were able to survive and advance past the first round of the NIT

The Texas A&M Aggies were one of the more notable snubs for the NCAA Tournament in 2022, finishing the regular season with a 23-12 record, and making an SEC Tournament Finals appearance.

As a result, the Aggies were shipped off to the NIT , where they hosted the 17-16 Alcorn State Braves at Reed Arena in College Station.

And after a brief scare in the first half, the Aggies rallied and their talent won out, downing the Braves 74-62 to move on to the second round.

Buzz Williams Buzz Williams Aggies

The Aggies (24-12) were led by the trio of Tyrece Radford, Wade Taylor IV, and Quenton Jackson, each of whom finished in double figures.

Radford finished as the team's high scorer with 14 points, and also hauled in 14 rebounds and three steals.

Taylor went on to add 12 points of his own, while Jackson contributed 10.

As a team, the Aggies shot 41.5 percent from the floor and 20 percent from 3, and were 26-28 from the free throw line.

The Aggies will take on the Oregon Ducks (19-14) in the second round.

Aggies Aggies Aggies

Oregon will be coming off of an impressive win of its own after beating No. 4 Utah State Aggies 83-72 in a major upset.

It will be just the second matchup between the two programs ever, with the last one coming in 1970. Oregon won that game 94-70.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here