‘RHONJ’: Luis Ruelas Denies Assault Rumor As He & Teresa Giudice Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary

Luis Ruelas wants to live happily ever after with his bride-to-be, Teresa Giudice, and he’s putting to bed rumors of past assault, saying there’s ‘no truth’ to any allegations.

Luis “Louie” Ruelas, is ready to put the past to bed and focus on the future of his relationship with Teresa Giudice. In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the 46-year-old told the other house husbands that he’s “had a couple of bad relationships,” but noted that probably “every guy at this table has a girl that’ll talk bad about you and say something different or opposite of the truth.”

Tiki Barber, husband to Housewives friend this season Traci Lynn Johnson, then speaks up to ask Louie about the assault allegation going around. “There’s no physical violence. There’s no truth to that. There’s a couple of very angry exes [who are] very thirsty for attention, so no,” Louie responded.

“This is a little weird, but Teresa has made up her mind that she wants to stay with Louie,” Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, said in a confessional. “And if I want to stay in my sister’s life, I’m gonna keep my mouth shut.”

Joe may have given Louie the benefit of the doubt, but he still provided a warning to his future brother-in-law: “Listen, there’s a lot of s— coming out, but I said to my sister, ‘Does he treat you right?’ She says yes. But you f— up, I’m gonna find out about that, trust me.”

Further in the episode, Teresa was preparing for her one-year anniversary celebration with her beau. While getting ready, she talked with her daughters, Gia and Gabriella. “Can you believe it’s been a year?” she asked the teens, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Gabriella, 18, pointed out how “excited” her mom was when she met Louie, but Gia, 21, shared she was “very skeptical” at first for her mother’s new relationship. “He had a past relationship that was not good but you can’t go based on that,” Teresa responded. “Because if you look at me, I went away [to jail.]”

“But that means nothing,” Gia retaliated. “You didn’t go to jail because you did it … and you didn’t look like a psychopath.”

Teresa then continued to share her enthusiasm about Louie, telling them he’s “an amazing guy” they should be equally excited about. “You guys know, otherwise, I wouldn’t be doing this,” the mother-of-four said. “Your mom’s pretty smart. And you guys see how he treats me. Isn’t he great, guys? He’s like the best guy ever. I love him. I really do.”

Gia then added that her mom seems “definitely happier” this time around, then saying in a confessional, “Honestly, my mom and our family have been through a lot. It’s just so nice to see her so in love and so happy after she was alone for so long.”

Teresa then started to cry, saying she was getting emotional because, “I think my parents have really sent him to me. I did ask my parents and then that week, I met Louie.”