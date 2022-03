ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There were so many people following Russell Wilson around for his big day at Broncos headquarters. His famous wife Ciara was there seated in the front row. His three kids were there squirming. Mom, brother and other relatives and friends were there. His agent, Mark Rodgers. His wife’s bodyguards. The media. His new general manager George Paton, head coach Nathaniel Hackett, five of his new teammates including receivers KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick and star safety Justin Simmons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO