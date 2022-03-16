Norfolk State lands in Fort Worth, begins prep for NCAA Tournament

FORT WORTH, TX (WAVY) – Only one 16-seed has ever upset a one in the NCAA Tournament. That happened in 2018, when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned top-seed Virginia. Norfolk State is hoping to be the second, when the Spartans face defending national champion Baylor in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 1:00 pm.

Craig Loper made the trip to Fort Worth and will be covering the Spartans all week.

