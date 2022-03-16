Norfolk State lands in Fort Worth, begins prep for NCAA Tournament
FORT WORTH, TX (WAVY) – Only one 16-seed has ever upset a one in the NCAA Tournament. That happened in 2018, when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned top-seed Virginia. Norfolk State is hoping to be the second, when the Spartans face defending national champion Baylor in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 1:00 pm.
Craig Loper made the trip to Fort Worth and will be covering the Spartans all week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0