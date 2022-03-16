ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Norfolk State lands in Fort Worth, begins prep for NCAA Tournament

By Nathan Epstein
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eWxP_0egOtNpf00

FORT WORTH, TX (WAVY) – Only one 16-seed has ever upset a one in the NCAA Tournament. That happened in 2018, when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned top-seed Virginia. Norfolk State is hoping to be the second, when the Spartans face defending national champion Baylor in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 1:00 pm.

Craig Loper made the trip to Fort Worth and will be covering the Spartans all week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
State
Virginia State
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Washington Commanders introduce Carson Wentz

Washington traded a 3rd round pick this year, a 3rd round pick next year that can go to a 2nd round pick if he plays 70$% of the snaps, and Washington and Indy also swapped places in the 2nd round this year in return for Wentz and the Colts’ 7th round pick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk State#University Of Maryland#The Ncaa Tournament#Spartans#National Champion Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy