Baker Mayfield sends thanks to Browns fans in apparent farewell note

By Ted Holmlund
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Baker Mayfield sounds like a player who thinks he will be leaving Cleveland.

The Browns quarterback, who has had his ups and downs in Cleveland, issued a statement, thanking fans for their support through the good and bad times.

“The past four years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland,” Baker posted on social media. “This is not a message of hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me.”

The Browns met with quarterback Deshaun Watson Tuesday. Watson also has received interest from the Panthers, Saints and Falcons and he will meet with the Falcons on Wednesday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Per Cabot, the Browns could still trade Mayfield, even if they aren’t able to trade for Watson, who has a no-trade clause.

As for Mayfield, he said he and his wife Emily are grateful for the support they have received from Browns fans, but wasn’t sure what his future holds.

Baker Mayfield

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting god’s plan throughout this process.”

The “silence” Mayfield referred to was when he said at the end of January that he was getting off “toxic” social media for awhile.

Before a March 8 retweet of Oklahoma Football’s official Twitter account announcing a Mayfield statue dedication for an April 23 spring game, the former Sooner hadn’t tweeted since Jan. 23.

Mayfield also said he has given the Browns “everything I have,” and “that will never change wherever I take my next snap.”

