Ex-Jet Marcus Maye agrees to three-year deal with Saints

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 2 days ago

The long-anticipated divorce between the Jets and safety Marcus Maye was finalized on Tuesday night.

Maye agreed in principle to a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Saints, according to a source. The deal contains $15 million guaranteed and can become official at 4 p.m. on Wednesday when the new league year opens.

Maye, who was a second-round pick by the Jets in 2017, and the Jets have been heading for a split for close to a year now. The Jets used the franchise tag on Maye last year and the two sides failed to reach a deal, and there are bad feelings about the negotiations on both sides. Maye also did not report a DUI arrest to the team, with the team finding out from the media about the arrest.

Marcus Maye

Maye only started six games for the Jets last season. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon in early November against the Colts and missed the rest of the season. Maye started 60 games for the Jets and had six interceptions. He was voted team MVP in 2020. The Jets drafted Maye and Jamal Adams in the first two rounds of the 2017 draft, expecting them to be their starting safeties for the next decade. Now, both are gone.

The Jets lost another free agent on Tuesday with tackle Morgan Moses reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens. Moses started 16 games at right tackle for the Jets last season, but the team expects George Fant and Mekhi Becton to be its starting tackles this year.

New York Post

