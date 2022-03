SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO