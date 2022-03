VACAVILLE, Calif. — The family of a special-needs teenager reached a financial agreement with the City of Vacaville after an officer was accused punching the teen in 2021. The settlement includes a payment of $170,000 to Preston Wolf, the teenager in the incident. In addition, the City will allocate $30,000 to the Puzzle Project, a program that encourages communication between first responders and family and care-givers of autistic patients. The goal is to help to de-escalate incidents.

