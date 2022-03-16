As gas prices, should you wait to purchase a plane ticket?

Electric vehicles have become more popular in recent years, with various companies debuting their models in the United States. More charging stations are also popping up across the country. And as gas prices continue to rise across New Jersey and the country, some are wondering if it is time to...
Gas prices continue to soar, with the national average hitting $4.33 per gallon on Friday. Average prices are ranging from as low as $3.82 per gallon to as high as $5.72 per gallon, according to AAA. FOX Business provides a roundup of best practices for consumers looking to save money...
Food delivery company DoorDash said it will refund drivers 10 percent of their U.S. gas purchases to help offset soaring costs at the pump as prices hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week. The San Francisco-based company said its drivers will earn 10 percent cash back on gas through...
With gas prices in record territory and expected to continue rising, people are looking for ways to save a little at the pump. For some, using their vehicle is not just a convenience, it's a necessity -- alternate forms of transportation aren't a viable option. One simple way to make...
For better or worse, much of the global economy is tied to the price of a barrel of crude oil. When it comes to actually moving goods around by sea, rail or truck, what really matters is a specific fuel that comes from that oil: diesel. The average price of...
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. You can’t control oil prices, but you can control how you buy gas and how you drive. By making a few simple changes, you can reduce costs and squeeze more miles out of each gallon of precious fuel. As the Russia-Ukraine conflict...
These tips may help you spend less at the gas pump. Gas prices are on the rise throughout the entire country. These tips may help you save money at the pump as gas prices continue to rise. You're paying high gas prices no matter where you live in the United...
Gas prices have hit a record high this week, jumping up 11%, according to AAA. But that might not be the end of the price hike. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that banned all imports of natural gas, oil and coal from Russia. This will cause gas prices to continue to rise, according to a statement from The White House.
Uber is now charging an extra fee to help offset the high cost of gas, the Associated Press reported. Riders will pay an extra 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip, depending on location, the company announced last week. Want to order your favorite food delivery via Uber Eats? Expect to pay an extra 35 cents or 45 cents, depending on where you live, AP said.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rising gas prices could also affect shipping costs and airline tickets. Rising gas prices may not only hurt Americans at the pump. There are now...
It's not uncommon for people to complain about gas prices, but this is getting ridiculous. Never before has Lubbock seen prices this high. It's had its peaks and valleys every now and then, but we've reached new heights. Earlier today, March 7th, we saw a local E-Z Mart charging over $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
March 16 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said on Wednesday riders in the United States, except for those in New York City and Nevada, would have to pay an extra 55 cents for their commute as the ride-hailing company looks to cushion the impact of high gas prices on drivers.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers are not the only ones feeling the impact of rising gas prices. Travel experts said flyers could soon see higher airline ticket prices. With spring break right around the corner, travel agents say things are busy. “We had our largest January in the history of our company, our largest February, and […]
ATLANTA — Many consumer goods and transportation costs could increase with oil prices continuing their climb in price, partly due to growing measures to ban Russian oil imports as they attack Ukraine. On top of inflation, this gas increase will have an added effect on consumers when buying just...
Is this considered price gouging or is inflation hitting more than just groceries, gas and electronics? Is there a correlation with the cost of fuel going up? If we're going to be paying more at the pump will be paying more to fly as well?. I know these prices might...
You pull up to a gas pump and you’re confronted with a dilemma: do you pay out for the premium gas or opt for the cheaper regular gas? Is this just a clever gimmick or is premium gas worth those extra dollars?. What is premium gas? And how is...
Comments / 0