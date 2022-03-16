Pfizer looks to create fourth COVID-19 vaccine for new variants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Pfizer is looking to create a fourth COVID-19 vaccine to combat any new variants of COVID as COVID restrictions continue to lift in Massachusetts.

Another COVID-19 booster shot could be on the way, with Pfizer reporting its first booster protection waning after three to four months.

“I work at a hospital, so I would have to get it done. But even if I didn’t, I probably would,” said Morgan Welsits of Connecticut.

The CEO of Pfizer says that they will be submitting data to the FDA saying there is a need for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine that covers omicron and other variants.

Here in Massachusetts, about 78% of the state’s population is considered fully vaccinated….

39% have received their booster so far, but despite cases trending downward, and restrictions lifting across the commonwealth, pandemic fatigue is setting in. Some people 22News spoke with said between the new variants and other covid concerns, they’re tired.

“Plans have just been in the air because of the fluctuations of COVID,” said Sam Crohn of Northampton.

“Everything has been unpredictable so far, so one day like “no virus!” that could happen but I don’t think it will. I’m up in the air but I am leaning towards not having the summer of my life,” said Ruby Ferris of Northampton.

“I’m just kind of over it all!” Welsits said.

If the FDA authorizes Pfizer’s fourth dose, the additional shot would go to people who are at the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.

A reminder that the FDA has authorized emergency use of the booster shots for everyone 12 and older .

