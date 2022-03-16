ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allergy season is going to get worse

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

(WTVO) — Some bad news for everyone who suffers from allergies.

Allergy season is going to get a lot longer and be more intense, according to a new study. Researchers said that climate change is to blame, and they predict that the U.S. will face an increase of up to 200% more pollen this century unless something is done to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

If not, pollen season will start more than a month earlier and last nearly three weeks longer.

About 30% of people in the U.S. suffer from allergies.

