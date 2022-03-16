Abilene pharmacies lacking flu treatment medication as cases rise

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In March 2021, it may have seemed that flu season passed us over, but cases of Influenza A are on the rise once again according to Abilene pharmacies and health experts.

“I’ve sold a lot more Tamiflu and Xofluza, just a lot more influenza treatment medications this year than last year,” says James McCoy Drug Store Pharmacist Matthew Pennington.

Looking at the CDC’s Flu tracker , cases of certain flu strains drop dramatically around March 2020, when many COVID precautions were in full swing. Cases began to spike around late 2021/early 2022, when precautions were widely dropped by the bulk of the public.

“The highest months we’ve seen is November, which was the week of Thanksgiving. The week after Christmas we had an increase, and then the first week of March,” says Hendrick Health RN and Infection Prevention Manager Holly Gover.

This resurgence in flu cases nationwide has hit the medication availability hard, so medications used to treat those with the flu are currently in short supply.

“Last year we could have got Tamiflu, the whole time we didn’t have a problem getting it. This year we’re just, if you look at it, I can show you my wholesaler, they’re zeroed out,” Pennington says.

But preventative measures are still readily available, the foremost of which being the flu vaccine.

“We still have flu vaccines, so if you haven’t been vaccinated for the flu, it’s not too late,” says Pennington.

Of course looking after your own health is always to your benefit, and can impact the health of those around you.

“Maintain good hygiene, wash your hands real good. Try to keep your distance as best as you can. Just be smart,” Pennington says.

