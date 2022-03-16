ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene pharmacies lacking flu treatment medication as cases rise

By Noah McKinney
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mEli_0egOnnNB00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In March 2021, it may have seemed that flu season passed us over, but cases of Influenza A are on the rise once again according to Abilene pharmacies and health experts.

“I’ve sold a lot more Tamiflu and Xofluza, just a lot more influenza treatment medications this year than last year,” says James McCoy Drug Store Pharmacist Matthew Pennington.

Looking at the CDC’s Flu tracker , cases of certain flu strains drop dramatically around March 2020, when many COVID precautions were in full swing. Cases began to spike around late 2021/early 2022, when precautions were widely dropped by the bulk of the public.

“The highest months we’ve seen is November, which was the week of Thanksgiving. The week after Christmas we had an increase, and then the first week of March,” says Hendrick Health RN and Infection Prevention Manager Holly Gover.

This resurgence in flu cases nationwide has hit the medication availability hard, so medications used to treat those with the flu are currently in short supply.

“Last year we could have got Tamiflu, the whole time we didn’t have a problem getting it. This year we’re just, if you look at it, I can show you my wholesaler, they’re zeroed out,” Pennington says.

But preventative measures are still readily available, the foremost of which being the flu vaccine.

“We still have flu vaccines, so if you haven’t been vaccinated for the flu, it’s not too late,” says Pennington.

Of course looking after your own health is always to your benefit, and can impact the health of those around you.

“Maintain good hygiene, wash your hands real good. Try to keep your distance as best as you can. Just be smart,” Pennington says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Health
BigCountryHomepage

DONATIONS NEEDED: How to help fire-devastated communities in Eastland County

(KTAB/KRBC) – Donation efforts are underway for the communities affected by devastating fires in Eastland County. The Myrtle-Wilks community center in Cisco is currently serving as a donation hub of sorts, and they are in need of the following items immediately: Water Cereal First Aid Items Hygiene Essentials Fruits & Veggies Juice Toilet Paper Diapers […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Pennington
BigCountryHomepage

Live updates: Big Country fires

BIG COUNTRY, Texas – Multiple fires are burning across the Big Country Thursday evening, KTAB/KRBC has live updates on the fire conditions. Latest 11:30 p.m.The Texas A&M Forest Service now says the Eastland Complex fire has burned more than 38,000 acres. 10:25 p.m. The Rising Star Fire Department (RSFD) says residents should evacuate immediately. RSFD […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Treatment#Flu Shot#Pharmacies#Ktab#Cdc#Covid#Hendrick Health Rn#Tamiflu#Penni
BigCountryHomepage

Multiple smaller fires make up Eastland Complex fire

EASTLAND, County (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple smaller fires across Eastland County turned into the Eastland Complex fire Thursday evening, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. As of 11 p.m., Thursday, that complex had burned more than 38,000 acres, the Forest Service said. In a tweet, the Texas A&M Forest Service detailed that the now Eastland […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene PD introduces new traffic enforcement campaign

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the year of 2022 alone, the Abilene Police Department (APD) has responded to more than 1,000 traffic accidents, five being fatal. However, those five wrecks led to six deaths since January first. That’s already a third of the deaths suffered in all of 2021 (16). Numbers like this have led […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Eastland County Deputy was ‘engulfed in the fire’ while checking on citizens

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. He says she was going to check on an elderly individual as part of an effort for law enforcement to get […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy